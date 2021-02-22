Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did McCall cross the wrong line?

On The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 3, things took a turn when she opted to help an escaped prisoner.

Fun in Times Square - The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 2

The man claimed that he was accused of murder, but had nothing to do with the crime.

Meanwhile, Dante continued his search into McCall and found out some interesting information.

Elsewhere, Delilah continued to frustrate her mother with her lies.

The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

Robin: I'll bring the M&Ms: Merlot and myself.

Melody: So Geraghty and Cooley knew each other. He's friends with her son.
Harry: Yeah, they both graduated ... to murder.

