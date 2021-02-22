Watch The Rookie Online: Season 3 Episode 6

Did Officer Nolan go back on his decision?

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 6 picked up with the officer making the decision to return to school to become a training officer.

Nyla Looks Worried - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Officer Chen considered going into undercover work after getting a taste of the job when Harper's former colleague needed help.

Elsewhere, one relationship crumbled as another one seemingly kicked off.

Watch The Rookie Season 3 Episode 6 Online

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 6 Quotes

What’s right and what is legal are very often all too different.

Prof. Ryan

Women make up only 12% of law enforcement, but they are attacked almost twice as often as male officers, and yet, male officers are three times more likely to fire their weapons, they are three times more likely to get injured while on duty, and they make up 95% of citizen complaints. Which begs the question, are women just better cops? Oh, you better believe it.

Harper

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 6

