Watch Walker Online: Season 1 Episode 5

at .

Did Walker manage to keep his family safe?

On Walker Season 1 Episode 5, things took a dangerous turn when his past unexpectedly collided with his present life.

Obligatory Truck Shot - Walker Season 1 Episode 5

After being forced to go undercover, once again, he questioned whether it would be best to never come back.

Meanwhile, Micki got caught up in Walker's old case, but what did she learn about her new partner?

Watch Walker Season 1 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Walker online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Walker Season 1 Episode 5 Quotes

I've missed that aftershave.

Twyla

Micki: So, you know. Has anyone asked Walker his side of things?
Liam: His side? This woman is in the town where his family lives, where someone can make him at any moment and his kids would be at risk. He's trying to get her out of Austin. You know, if he's gone back under, it's as a last resort because Cordell hated who he had to become as Duke.

Walker Season 1 Episode 5

Walker Season 1 Episode 5 Photos

Still Showing Down - Walker Season 1 Episode 5
Obligatory Truck Shot - Walker Season 1 Episode 5
Yee Haw - Walker Season 1 Episode 5
Walker Leans Back Season 1 Episode 5
A Girl Named Ruby - Walker Season 1 Episode 5
Father Son Showdown - Walker Season 1 Episode 5
  1. Walker
  2. Walker Season 1
  3. Walker Season 1 Episode 5
  4. Watch Walker Online: Season 1 Episode 5