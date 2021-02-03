Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 2 Episode 5

at .

Did Zoey make a grave mistake?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 5, the titular musical genius explored her rebellious side when her neighbor from growing up arrived on the scene.

Danny Michael David dance - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 5

What did they get up to?

Meanwhile, Max's dad visited, but it was clear there was still animosity in the family.

Who tried to repair the broken friendship?

Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

These Shows Should Be Igniting Conversation!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 5 Quotes

Zoey: Drugs, is that drugs? You want to do drugs?
Aiden: You don’t have to whisper. There are no cops here, unless you’re a cop, then you’re legally required to tell me.
Zoey: No, I am not a cop. I am also not a drug person per se or at all. You’re comfortable with who sold you those drugs. They’re a reputable drug dealer.
Aiden: Yes.
Zoey: And the drugs themselves, they’re not laced with angel dust, or are they angel dust? While we’re at it, what is angel dust?
Aiden: Look, we really don’t have to do this. It’s only meant to be fun.
Zoey: OK, no, let’s.

Zoey: You’re probably wondering why I took today off work.
Mo: No, not really.
Zoey: It is because I have decided to become a rebel.
Mo: Ah, the classic rebel phase at age 29. Where is all this coming from?
Zoey: I was hanging out with this kid Aiden who I knew when I was younger, and he just lives his life, consequences be damned, which is exactly what I need to be doing more of. I already told Aiden I’m ditching work. I also made a list of rebellious things for us to do.
Mo: Oh because nothing screams rebel more than a thorough to-do list.
Zoey: Yeah.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 5

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 5 Photos

Danny Michael Davis appear - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 5
Danny Michael David dance - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 5
Zoey jazz hands - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 5
Aiden dance - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 5
Zoey dance - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 5
Aiden helps - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 5
  1. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
  2. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2
  3. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 5
  4. Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 2 Episode 5