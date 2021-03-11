90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever? Returns in April With Ultimatums, Fights, and Phone Hacking!

After the major crapfest that is 90 Day Fiance Season 8, will the franchise be able to rebound?

Based on the first trailer for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever? After Season 6, it looks likely.

The series is bringing back Elizabeth and Andrei, Kalani and Asuelu, Ronald and Tiffany, and Angela and Michael.

Elizabeth and Andrei managed to beat the odds and make it down the aisle for their second wedding, which took place in Moldova.

But the simmering tension between Andrei and Elizabeth's family boiled over in epic fashion.

The official trailer shows Andrei and Elizabeth embarking on a new adventure -- with Elizabeth's family in tow, once again.

They're going on some sort of road trip, with the whole family seemingly crammed into the one R.V. It's a recipe for disaster.

We get to see them all bickering, which results in Libby's sister trying to fight her, so yeah, they're not in a good place.

As for Kalani and Asuelu, who have been through the wringer in recent seasons, it's not looking good.

Kalani is adamant about not having another child with Asuelu, which makes sense. Asuelu barely helped with their first two, leaving Kalani to fend for herself at the best of times.

His psychotic parents are also back for good measure, and the producers conveniently have them present for Kalani's revelation.

Asuelu's mother, who doesn't care about the children, by the way, tells her son that this is the best time to divorce Kalani.

But Kolini, who always has the best comebacks, steps into the ring, leading to Asuelu's sister trying to fight what looks like the whole family.

If you're up to speed on the series, you know the same sister also tried to attack Kalani when she said she didn't have enough money to send them.

It was exhausting, and it looks like the drama between them will be at an all-time high in the coming season.

Angela and Michael may be married, but they are most certainly not happy.

We get to see them participate in what looks like sexual activity via Zoom, but it all goes sideways when Angela is seen in a store asking the clerk if he can help her with tracking Michael's phone.

Yes, really.

We're also treated to a scene of Michael telling his friends that the lack of trust between him and Angela is a major red flag.

Finally, we got to catch up with Ronald and Tiffany and their car crash relationship, and it's worse than before.

Tiffany is not impressed with the way Ronald is bossing her about the house, and their argument results in him telling her to leave.

The good thing about the trailer is that it was filled with drama, and that's about all we can ask for.

Have a look at the clip below, and be sure to tune in for the premiere on Sunday, April 25, at 8/7c.

