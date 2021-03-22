Genius Aretha: The Queen of Soul Spreads the Word in Exclusive Clip

After premiering with two episodes on Sunday, Genius: Aretha continues tonight with two more episodes as the National Geographic anthology tells the tale of Aretha Franklin's life and career.

We have the pleasure of premiering an exclusive clip from Genius: Aretha Season 1 Episode 3, titled "Do Right Woman."

In the clip, Aretha (Cynthia Erivo) attends a protest for the Civil Rights Movement, but all is not as it seems.

The singer, songwriter, actress, pianist, and civil rights activist is shown to be trying to conceal her identity in the scene.

It makes sense. Aretha was well-known for her impressive talents at that point in her life, but she crosses paths with another activist who quickly realizes just who she is.

Aretha wants to help in any way she can and starts by handing out flyers.

Unfortunately, her help is cut short when she is cornered by a man who says he has a recording studio full of musicians waiting for Aretha.

It's a powerful scene and one that highlights that Aretha's activism.

If you haven't watched the series yet, you're missing out. Erivo perfectly embodies the Queen of Soul.

Genius is National Geographic’s critically acclaimed anthology series that dramatizes the fascinating stories of the world’s most brilliant innovators and their extraordinary achievements with their volatile, passionate and complex personal relationships.

This third season will explore Aretha Franklin’s musical genius and incomparable career, as well as the immeasurable impact and lasting influence she has had on music and culture around the world.

Franklin was a gospel prodigy, an outspoken civil rights champion and widely considered the greatest singer of the past 50 years, receiving countless honors throughout her career.

The series will be the first-ever, definitive and only authorized scripted series on the life of the universally acclaimed Queen of Soul.

The cast also includes Shaian Jordan as Little Re (young Aretha), Courtney B. Vance as C. L. Franklin, David Cross as Jerry Wexler, Malcolm Barrett as Ted White, Patrice Covington as Erma Franklin, Kimberly Hébert Gregory as Ruth Bowen, and Rebecca Naomi Jones as Carolyn Franklin.

Have a look at the clip below.

Be sure to check out the new episodes!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.