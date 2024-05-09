9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: Buck Takes Charge of Chimney's Bachelor Bash!

The Madney wedding has finally arrived!

And you know what happens before most weddings, don't you? The bachelor party!

Ahead of 9-1-1 Season 7 Episode 6, TV Fanatic got an exclusive look at the pre-bachelor party setup, which sees Buck, Eddie, and Tommy hanging out together before the party kicks off!

Buck is the hostess with the mostest when it comes to Chimney's big bash.

As you'll see in this clip, Buck wants everything to be just right for Chimney, and he's letting everyone know.

Buck is a little high-strung in his desire to ensure everything is perfect, but his heart is always in the right place.

Buck and Eddie's Miami Vice outfits are about as on-brand as it gets for them. If you remember the iconic 80s crime drama series, Crockett and Tubbs were undercover detectives who partnered up on the mean streets of Miami.

It didn't take long for the pair to become close, and their partnership (they had each other's backs through and through), along with their chemistry, made Miami Vice one of the most popular shows of its time.

Sound familiar?

You guys can debate who's Crockett in the comments (they're both giving Crockett AND Tubbs vibes if we're being honest), but their outfits are perfect for the 80s-themed karaoke extravaganza!

It's clear Buck and Tommy's romance is still going strong after Buck invited Tommy to the wedding during 9-1-1 Season 7 Episode 5, and there's a nice reminder here that Tommy's known Chimney for a long time.

He's there to celebrate Chimney.

And while these three are the first to arrive, there's no chance a Chimney bachelor party takes place without other people in his life joining in.

What's a bachelor party without all your closest people?

Karaoke is about as low stakes and just all-around fun as it gets. Plus, it's a nice nod to Chimney's past and dynamic with Maddie.

As we've seen in the promotion leading up to this hour, things won't necessarily go according to plan for both the bachelor party and the wedding day itself.

When Buck and Eddie arrive at the wedding venue, looking like a hot mess, if we can state so bluntly, it's without Chimney. And that's obviously a big problem.

Finding Chimney will be the number one agenda! Maddie and Chimney deserve their big moment and to celebrate their love out loud, but obviously, both parties must be present for that to happen.

Since meeting during 9-1-1 Season 2, Maddie and Chimney have had a rocky road to their happy ending, but the love has always been there.

They've cultivated a strong bond that's withstood a lot of pain, but they've grown together, fortifying their bond and strengthening their family.

It's wild to think we've been a part of every facet of their relationship, from their first meeting to their first date, breakups, makeups, moving in, moving out, childbirth, and a wedding.

9-1-1 is lucky to have amazing relationships, from Madney to Bathena and Henren. We're so fortunate to have been a part of some of the couples' milestones!

This being 9-1-1, expect to be in for a rollercoaster of emotions. Has there ever been an episode of this series that hasn't made you feel all the feelings?

But while you wait, check out the exclusive clip above and let us know what you're looking forward to seeing during the karaoke bachelor party in the comment section.

And let us know where you think Chimney may be!

We'll be back right after the episode ends to discuss it all and look ahead to the rest of the season. And we'll also have a post-mortem for you with one-half of the Madney ship!

You can watch 9-1-1 on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Whitney Evans is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. She is a lover of all things TV. Follow her on X.