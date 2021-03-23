George Segal Dies; Prolific Movie and TV Star Was 87

Beloved actor George Segal died today, his wife, Sonia Segal, revealed.

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” she said in a statement, according to Deadline.

Segal was a cast member on ABC's The Goldbergs in a role he's held since the series debuted in 2013. He played Albert "Pops" Solomon.

The actor filmed up to episode 16 of the eighth season before his passing, with the network set to air the episode on April 7.

It is also expected to pay tribute to the star on-air.

While Segal has been a firm fixture on the 1980s-set comedy series, he is also well known for playing Jack Gallo on NBC's hit series, Just Shoot Me.

Segal's popularity soared in the 1960s and 1970s.

Some of his most acclaimed roles are in films such as Ship of Fools (1965), King Rat (1965), Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966), The St. Valentine's Day Massacre (1967), Where's Poppa? (1970), The Hot Rock (1972), Blume in Love (1973), A Touch of Class (1973), California Split (1974), For the Boys (1991), and Flirting with Disaster (1996).

Segal was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

He also netted two Golden Globe Awards, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, for his performance in A Touch of Class.

Additional credits on the small screen include TV Land's Retired at 35, Take Five, Murphy's Law, and High Tide.

Segal was also well known for being a banjo player, releasing three albums, and performing the instrument in several of his acting roles.

The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg took to Twitter to pay tribute to the actor shortly after the news broke.

"Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy," he wrote alongside some of the most memorable moments of the actor.

"By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all."

Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all... pic.twitter.com/D1aNZuT20e — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) March 24, 2021

Melissa Joan Hart shared a photo with the late actor, alongside the following caption:

Shocked and saddened to hear of #GeorgeSegal passing away! From being on set of #JustShootMe to directing him on #Goldbergs, he was a true gem and great man. He will be missed!

May George Segal rest in peace.

