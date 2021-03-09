Gina Rodriguez and Jake Johnson to Lead Netflix Family Drama Lost Ollie

Netflix's latest limited series will have an all-star cast.

The streamer on Tuesday that Gina Rodriguez, Jake Johnson, Jonathan Groff, Mary J. Blige, Tim Blake Nelson, and Kesler Talbot have all been added to the cast of its heartwarming limited series about a lost toy searching for home.

"Lost Ollie is the story of a lost toy on an epic adventure, searching across the country for the boy who lost him, and the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend," per the streamer.

"A heartwarming journey to reunite in the face of all the dangers that childhood can throw at them. The limited series is inspired by the book Ollie’s Odyssey by renowned author and illustrator William Joyce."

The project comes from Shannon Tindle (Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline) and is set to span 4 x 45 min episodes.

Production is currently underway in Vancouver, Canada.

Netflix also dropped character descriptions, which you can read below.

JONATHAN GROFF (Frozen, Hamilton) will voice Ollie, a handmade toy rabbit stitched together from odds and ends. Ollie has a pure spirit with a heart of gold and never ruins a chance to make friends.

He’s been best friends with Billy since forever, until one day he ends up in a resale shop with no way home. Though he’s often afraid of the unknown, Ollie puts on a brave face and sets off to find Billy, meeting other toys to help him along the way.

MARY J. BLIGE (Mudbound, Power Book II: Ghost) will voice Rosy, a raggedy teddy bear stitched together from other toys. Rosy is a fearless warrior who is deeply passionate with inspiring confidence. While unsure of Ollie at first, she becomes an important ally as she joins them on their journey.

TIM BLAKE NELSON (Watchmen, O Brother, Where Art Thou?) will voice Zozo, a clown doll who is an old toy and an even older soul.

Zozo is a true gentleman with a good sense of humor, and after meeting Ollie and hearing his story, he agrees to help Ollie on his journey.

GINA RODRIGUEZ (Jane the Virgin, Kajillionaire) will play Momma. Billy’s mother Sharon is a loving woman who inspires creativity and imagination in her son.

She makes sure to cherish their time together, teaching Billy all the things he’ll need to know to find happiness in the future.

JAKE JOHNSON (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Jurassic World) will play Daddy. Billy’s father James is overworked and stressed, doing his best to take care of Billy and his wife, Sharon.

Sometimes that stress leads to being short with Billy, but he’s doing all he can to make a good life for his son.

KESLER TALBOT (50 States of Fright) will play Billy, a young boy with a mind bursting with creativity.

He shares a magical bond with his toy Ollie, a homemade rabbit made by his beloved mother, who joins him on all of his adventures. When Ollie gets lost, Billy embarks on a mission to find him.

