Grey's Anatomy Star Teases More 'Crazy Unexpected' Character Returns

at .

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 is the season of the comeback.

Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo Wilson, is teasing fans with even more big returns before the season wraps later this year.

Ever since Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 1, multiple beloved characters have returned to the series.

Meredith and Derek Together

We've had T.R. Knight as George O'Malley and Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 10 will also welcome back Chyler Leigh as Lexie Grey.

Granted, the big returns have been during Meredith's COVID-19 beach dream-like setting, but the series will switch things up in the back half of the season.

Jo and Jackson Hook Up - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 4

As previously reported, Sarah Drew will return as April Kepner for one episode. Based on behind-the-scenes photos, her return looks to be a storyline involving her ex-husband, Jackson.

They share a child, so it makes sense they would get a storyline together.

Luddington appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to speak about what's on tap for fans, teasing that "we have a lot of surprises this season."

Luddington told Clarkson that she is "telling everyone to watch live because we have so many crazy unexpected people coming back that you wouldn't imagine."

Living that Smoothie Life - Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 20

While it seemed like the beach setting would only span a handful of episodes, it seems like it's sticking around for the entire season.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff previously told Deadline that she wanted to "bring joy, and escape, and fan candy" to the series, adding that she was "walking on the beach one day, and I was like, what if there's a Meredith dream motif?"

"There have been studies about how intense our dream life has been. In the pandemic, people are having really intense dreams because of the lockdown. We're not getting enough stimulation, and so, it's happening in our dreams. So, it started as that. It started as, how do we give people some escape," she said.

"I had this imagining of a beach motif throughout the season, and I called Ellen, and I said, what if we bring back, I don't know, some dead character that you could dream of on the beach, that would be so fun for the fans."

Krista Vernoff Talks

If this does turn out to be the end, at least fans got to see many beloved characters again, we guess.

What are your thoughts on all the big returns?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Grey's Anatomy continues Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 9 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Grey's Anatomy Quotes

Arizona: Oh my God! I mean, I understand why you're into her. She's hot. Wait, she likes you?
Nathan: What? I mean, I'm going to try not to be offended at that.
Arizona: No, no, no. It's just that Derek was, Derek was epic for her. They were the great love story. I mean, that girl's heart beat for Derek Shepherd. It just, it never occurred to me that she would ever be with anyone else. He was perfect. He was everything. That man turned her world. It, I spooked you. Don't be spooked.

MEREDITH: "You don't get to call me a whore. When I met you, I thought I had found the person that I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I was done! All the boys and all the bars and all the obvious daddy issues, who cares? I was done. You left me. You chose Addison. I'm all glued back together now. I make no apologies for how I chose to repair what you broke. You don't get to call me a whore."
DEREK: "This thing with us is finished. It's over."
MEREDITH: "Finally."
DEREK: "Yeah, it's done."
MEREDITH: "It is done."

Grey's Anatomy Music

  Song Artist
You know im no good You Know I'm No Good Amy Winehouse iTunes
Song Worrisome Heart Melody Gardot
Help im alive Help I'm Alive Metric iTunes

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Photos

Amelia to the Rescue - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 9
Owen Worries - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 9
Teddy Snaps Out of it - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 9
Teddy Dream - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 9
Chyler Leigh Returns - Grey's Anatomy
Zola Zooms Mer - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8

Grey's Anatomy Videos

Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
  1. Shows
  2. Grey's Anatomy
  3. Grey's Anatomy Star Teases More 'Crazy Unexpected' Character Returns