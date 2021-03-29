Grey's Anatomy Star Teases More 'Crazy Unexpected' Character Returns

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 is the season of the comeback.

Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo Wilson, is teasing fans with even more big returns before the season wraps later this year.

Ever since Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 1, multiple beloved characters have returned to the series.

We've had T.R. Knight as George O'Malley and Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 10 will also welcome back Chyler Leigh as Lexie Grey.

Granted, the big returns have been during Meredith's COVID-19 beach dream-like setting, but the series will switch things up in the back half of the season.

As previously reported, Sarah Drew will return as April Kepner for one episode. Based on behind-the-scenes photos, her return looks to be a storyline involving her ex-husband, Jackson.

They share a child, so it makes sense they would get a storyline together.

Luddington appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to speak about what's on tap for fans, teasing that "we have a lot of surprises this season."

Luddington told Clarkson that she is "telling everyone to watch live because we have so many crazy unexpected people coming back that you wouldn't imagine."

While it seemed like the beach setting would only span a handful of episodes, it seems like it's sticking around for the entire season.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff previously told Deadline that she wanted to "bring joy, and escape, and fan candy" to the series, adding that she was "walking on the beach one day, and I was like, what if there's a Meredith dream motif?"

"There have been studies about how intense our dream life has been. In the pandemic, people are having really intense dreams because of the lockdown. We're not getting enough stimulation, and so, it's happening in our dreams. So, it started as that. It started as, how do we give people some escape," she said.

"I had this imagining of a beach motif throughout the season, and I called Ellen, and I said, what if we bring back, I don't know, some dead character that you could dream of on the beach, that would be so fun for the fans."

If this does turn out to be the end, at least fans got to see many beloved characters again, we guess.

Grey's Anatomy continues Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.

