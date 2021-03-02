Jahmil French Dies: Degrassi & Soundtrack Star Was 29

Jahmil French, best known for his roles on Degrassi: Minis and Degrassi: The Next Generation, has died.

He was 29.

No cause of death has been revealed, but his Soundtrack co-star Chisme Chica revealed the sad news.

“I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday," she tweeted.

"Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we’re all just processing this devastating news.”

Jahmil's co-stars from his TV projects paid tribute to the star on social media following the sad announcement.

Degrassi: The Next Generation co-star Melinda Shankar took to Twitter on Monday night with the following tribute:

Bhandurner forever in my heart.

So grateful for memories and deep convos with you, beautiful angel. Blessed that we got to be part of a big dysfunctional family together.

Thank you for sharing your gift with the world. I just hope you knew how loved you were.

The actress expanded her message on Instagram.

"@jahmilfrench you will always hold such a special place in my heart," she said.

"Thank you for being one of the most talented, compassionate, kindest, funniest friends I have.

"You were so loved. Sharing some of my fav pics over the years to highlight his bright light. I’ll miss our dance offs. #Bhandurner forever."

Chloe Rose also took to social media to pay her respects to the young actor.

"Still in shock. Jahmil will be missed. He was an integral part of the Degrassi family and certainly a huge part of my degrassi days.

"He always wanted to make people laugh and smile, a true joy to be around. Rest in Peace [red heart emoji]".

French's Soundtrack co-star Christina Milian commented on his last Instagram post.

"You will be missed. [crying emoji] Rest peacefully King," she wrote.

Annie Clark, who played Fiona Coyne in Degrassi: The Next Generation, shared a video of French dancing on stage.

“Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French,” she wrote. “So full of energy and fun. He was always dancing. A true talent and great friend.

Fellow Degrassi star Christine Prosperi (Imogen Moreno) re-posted tributes and videos on her Instagram Story, including one from Jessica Tyler.

“Our hearts are heavy … Though not all of us have kept in close contact since Degrassi ended – and not for any reason other than the simple fact that time and life go on – at the end of the day, we are a family,” she wrote.

“You are so loved, Jahmil. My heart goes out to you and your family. Rest in Peace. Your kindness and bright light will not be forgotten.”

May he rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.