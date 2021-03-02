Jersey Shore Twist: Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Spotted Filming!

It looks like Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi's retirement from Jersey Shore was only a short-term affair.

According to TMZ, the former star was spotted filming scenes for the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Even more surprising is which cast member she was filming the scenes with.

The outlet reports Snooki was dining with Angelina Pivarnick.

Yes, really.

If you watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation online, you know the pair have not exactly been on the best of terms since Snooki, Deena, and JWOWW banded together to roast Angelina on her wedding day.

There was immediate backlash, which caused a division between Angelina and the rest of the female cast members, leading to Snooki announcing her exit from the franchise in December 2019.

“I have to do what’s best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore,” she said on the Dec. 6, 2020 episode of the It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey podcast.

“I am not coming back to [Jersey Shore Family Vacation] for a Season 4 if there is one."

“When I leave my kids and I film the show, I want to have a good time, and I’m putting myself out there and I just want to come off as a good person,” she continued.

“And lately on the show, it’s just been very [dramatic].”

Snooki made it clear at the time that she was not thrilled about the way the viewers turned on her.

“That’s just not how the show works, and that’s how it’s becoming,” the reality star claimed.

“I don’t want that… and I don’t like the person I’m being portrayed as, and this is getting [to be] a little too much.”

Snooki also said that she and her family had received death threats.

“I’m getting death threats with the kids and my store,” she said.

“People want to picket it, and they want to boycott it and [are] leaving reviews that I have bugs in my store."

"It’s just a lot, and it’s not something that I signed up for with this show… I need to exit myself from the situation. I don’t like the narrative of anything. So I’m removing myself.”

While it's unclear whether Snooki is making a full-time return, she was definitely filming scenes for the show.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 found the cast taking their families to a resort for a season of madness, but the drama of Angelina's wedding hung over the season like a dark cloud.

Ultimately, Angelina worked things out with Deena and Jenni, so bringing Snooki back to hash things out could lead to more appearances from Snooki.

MTV has not officially picked up Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for more episodes, but given that it remains a top performer and that the cast is clearly filming, it will probably return in the summer.

What are your thoughts on this bombshell report?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.