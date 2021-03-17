NCIS Casts Mark Harmon's Wife, Pam Dawber: Who Is She Playing?

Mark Harmon will be sharing the screen with his wife, Pam Dawber, in upcoming episodes.

EW.com reports that Dawber has booked a four-episode arc on NCIS Season 18.

She will play the role of Marcie Warren, a “seasoned investigative journalist who uses her savvy wit and down-to-earth people skills to aid in her tireless pursuit of truth.”

The news comes following an episode that found Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs getting suspended from his job, possibly setting up his exit from the series.

In recent months, rumors have circulated that the series is set to wrap up after 18 seasons if a deal is not reached to bring Harmon back into the fold.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Harmon is reportedly ready to exit the series, but CBS reportedly doesn't want to continue the series without him.

The same report from THR claims that Harmon could return on a part-time basis to keep the show on the air.

It was recently announced that NCIS: New Orleans has been canceled and will end with its current season on CBS.

But the franchise is set to expand into a third spinoff of NCIS, which would be set in Hawaii. That series is nearing a series order at the network, possibly to keep the franchise alive alongside NCIS: Los Angeles.

The network is also set to expand the FBI franchise with an international spinoff. As live ratings sag, networks are looking at the long-term prospects of series, including how they can perform on streaming and around the world.

TV shows have been casting the real-life partners of cast members more than ever in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it makes sense.

Dawber is best known for her role of Mindy McConnell on the hit sitcom Mork & Mindy. She has appeared in various CBS shows over the years, including The Crazy Ones and The Odd Couple.

Given the pandemic, it's likely Gibbs and Marcie will share many scenes with each other.

Catch new episodes Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.