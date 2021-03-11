Netflix Cracks Down on Password Sharing With New Feature

It looks like Netflix's plan to crack down on password sharing is officially in action.

According to GammaWire, several Netflix users attempting to use somebody else's account are now being welcomed by the following message:

"If you don't live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching."

The Hollywood Reporter got the following response from Netflix when asked about whether the feature is being rolled out.

"This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so,” said a Netflix spokesperson.

On the screenshot obtained by GammaWire, the user is given the option to join Netflix free for 30 days or to have a one-time code emailed or text to them.

There is the option of "verify later," but we're sure that will only work for so long before one of the other two options is forced on the streamer.

With the rise of streaming, it's no secret that many people share accounts, but Netflix appears to be the first streaming service to combat password sharing.

Netflix is dominating the streaming game, but if they can get the people sharing accounts to sign up for an account of their own, the subscription numbers could continue to rise.

This should not affect people who share an account in the same household, with the Netflix terms saying that people in the same household can share an account.

“The Netflix service and any content viewed through our service are for your personal and non-commercial use only and may not be shared with individuals beyond your household,” the terms read.

This feature appears to be rolling out to a small selection of accounts for now, but time will tell whether it becomes a more prominent feature or if other streamers will follow suit.

Netflix recently announced Bridgerton as its biggest new series to date, so the streamer will be wanting more people to sign up so that its new shows can continue to pack a punch.

The streamer is also home to hits like Stranger Things, The Crown, and The Witcher.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.