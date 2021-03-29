Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Sets Cast, Including O’Shea Jackson Jr, Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani

The force is strong with this cast.

Disney+ on Monday unveiled the full cast for its forthcoming Star Wars spinoff series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

As previously reported, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are locked in to star as the titular Jedi master and Darth Vader, respectively.

The series will also star Moses Ingram (Queen's Gambit), Joel Edgerton (Boy Erased), Bonnie Piesse (The Vow), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Sung Kang (F9), Simone Kessell (Reckoning), and Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie.

"The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader," according to StarWars.com.

Piesse and Edgerton will be back in their prequel trilogy roles as young Luke Skywalker's Uncle Owen Lars and Aunt Beru, respectively, suggesting that we'll be taking a trip to the past in some capacity.

As expected, details on who the new crop of stars are playing are being kept under wraps.

This will be a huge series, and Disney+ does not want anything revealed beforehand to keep the excitement going right up until the premiere.

Deborah Chow, well-known for helming two episodes of The Mandalorian, is attached as director for this latest series.

The series has been in the works for quite some time, but there were issues due to the quality of the scripts.

This news made fans worry that the project would never materialize, but it seems that the streamer has a high bar for quality when it comes to these shows.

Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises in the world, so of course, the streamer would want it to get a good reception.

The Mandalorian has been a return to form for the franchise, with both seasons achieving acclaim.

Production begins in April.

The series will exclusively stream on Disney+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.