Sharon Osbourne Alleges Heated The Talk Debate About Piers Morgan Was a 'Setup'

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about what went down on The Talk just over a week ago.

As you are well aware by now, Osbourne got into a heated debate with Sheryl Underwood on the series last Wednesday.

The topic of the conversation was Sharon's defense of Piers Morgan following his controversial comments on Meghan Markle.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Osbourne said that the whole scenario was "the biggest setup ever."

In fact, Osbourne alleges that CBS executives had her co-hosts blindside her with the questions about Piers Morgan.

The host said that she arrived late to the studio of the series last week, and the showrunner asked her the following:

"Hey, do you want to clear up the Piers thing again?."

Osbourne said she replied, "If you want me to, I will."

Osbourne believes the questions asked had been written on her on the index cards her co-hosts were using, but she didn't have a copy of them.

"And I'm like, 'I've been set up,'" she told ET. "And I went like, how DARE you all do this to me! I'm your sacrificial lamb."

Osbourne said that she tried to get answers while the show was on a commercial break, but Underwood did not respond to her.

"I love Sheryl, I've apologized to Sheryl, she's not gotten back and I can understand. Sheryl needs her time," she said.

"I own up to what I did," she added. "I can't not own up. I said what I said. I got too personal with Sheryl. I should've never said stop her tears. She was hurting as I was hurting."

"I am not a racist and if you can't have a go at your friend who happens to be Black, does that make me racist because I said certain things to my friend, but I said them on camera?" she asked.

"I will keep on apologizing to Sheryl, even if I decide not to go back, I will still keep apologizing to Sheryl. I have nothing but respect and so much affection for Sheryl. I don't want to hurt her."

On the episode, which aired Wednesday, March 10, Underwood told Osbourne that by standing by Morgan, "it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist.”

Osbourne shot back that she felt like she was being put "in the electric chair" because she was defending a friend people believe is racist. "Educate me, tell me when you have heard him say racist things?" she told Underwood.

“I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?”

Osbourne subsequently issued an apology via social media in which she said she "panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive" during her exchange with Underwood.

"After some reflection, after sitting with your comments & sitting with my heart I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday," she said in the statement.

"I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community."

She continued: "To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over."

Osbourne said, "there are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism" and insisted that the association "spun me fast." Osborne clarified her stance on the matter, saying that she does not "condone racism, misogyny or bullying."

Referring to her earlier tweet about Morgan, she said:

"Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying. I should have been more specific about that in my tweet. I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I unintentionally didn't make that clear distinction."

She concluded her message by saying she hoped "we can collectively continue to learn from each other & from ourselves so we can all continue to pave the way for much needed growth & change."

In recent days, a substack from journalist Yashar Ali has come to light. It features allegations that Osbourne used racist and homophobic slurs while talking about her co-stars.

CBS initially put the show on hiatus for two days, but it extended the break another week as it investigated the new allegations.

"CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk," reads a statement the outlet revealed.

"This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues.”

