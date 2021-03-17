Sharon Osbourne Denies Allegations of Racism Against The Talk Co-Stars

Sharon Osbourne has responded to accusations she used racist and homophobic language while speaking about her colleagues on The Talk.

Accusations came to light Tuesday in a story written by journalist Yashar Ali.

The piece was shared on Substack and cited Leah Remini, as well as a number of unnamed sources, said to be associated with the series.

"The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host," Osbourne's spokesperson Howard Bragman said in a statement, according to CNN.

"For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name."

"Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment."

The Talk was placed on hiatus due to a heated debate following Osbourne's defense of Piers Morgan after he walked off the set of Good Morning Britain because he was criticized for his controversial comments on Meghan Markle.

On the episode, which aired Wednesday, March 10, Sheryl Underwood told Osbourne that by standing by Morgan, "it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist.”

Osbourne shot back that she felt like she was being put "in the electric chair" because she was defending a friend people believe is racist.

"Educate me, tell me when you have heard him say racist things?" she told Underwood.

“I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?”

Osbourne subsequently issued an apology on social media in which she said she "panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive" during her exchange with Underwood.

"After some reflection, after sitting with your comments & sitting with my heart I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday," she said in the statement. "I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community."

She continued: "To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over."

Osbourne said, "there are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism" and insisted that the association "spun me fast." Osborne clarified her stance on the matter, saying that she does not "condone racism, misogyny or bullying."

Referring to her earlier tweet about Morgan, she said: "Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying. I should have been more specific about that in my tweet. I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I unintentionally didn't make that clear distinction."

She concluded her message by saying she hoped "we can collectively continue to learn from each other & from ourselves so we can all continue to pave the way for much needed growth & change."

While The Talk was pulled off the air on Monday and Tuesday this week, CBS announced that an internal review meant that the series would be off the air until next week.

“CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk," reads a statement obtained by THR.

"This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.