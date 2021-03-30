Sharon Osbourne to Receive Big Payout After Exiting The Talk, 'Wants to Give Her Side of the Story' (Report)

Sharon Osbourne may be done talking in the world of daytime TV, at least on CBS, but we still might get to hear her side of the story.

According to Page Six, Osbourne got a payday of as much as eight figures when she left The Talk.

“Sharon is walking away with a $5 to $10 million minimum payout and was able to spin that it was her decision [to leave the show],” a source told the outlet.

What's more, there is no clause in her agreement to depart that prevents her from speaking out about what went down.

“Sharon will talk when she is ready,” another source close to the situation told Page Six.

“She still wants to give her side of the story. She has been on that show for 11 years and knows all the secrets.”

Sharon's future on the show was thrown into question following a heated on-air debate with Sheryl Underwood about her support for Piers Morgan.

In the days that followed, racism allegations came to light in a substack from journalist Yashar Ali, in which several people associated with the show, including Leah Remini, spoke out against Sharon.

"The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host," Osbourne's spokesperson Howard Bragman said in a statement, according to CNN.

"For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name."

"Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment."

The series was placed on a hiatus shortly thereafter and is now slated to return Monday, April 12.

"The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home," reads a statement from CBS on the matter.

"As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace," it continues.

"We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts."

"At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race," the statement adds.

"During this week’s hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew."

"Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers."

Osbourne was the only original cast member still on The Talk, having been with the show since 2010.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.