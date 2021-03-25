The Birch Season 2 Premiere Sneak Peek: A New Story Unfolds

The second season of Crypt TV's The Birch is poised to be creepier than the high-stakes first season.

We have an exclusive sneak peek at the new season, which follows a new character named Rory.

The clip shows the extend of the bullying Rory has endured and how it changes our new lead's outlook on life.

The good news for fans is that Season 1 lead, Evie (Xaria Dotson), will return to stop Rory from making the same mistakes she did.

Here's the official logline for The Birch Season 2:

Picking up where season one suspensefully left off, the second season of Crypt TV’s The Birch follows newcomer Rory (Jordyn DiNatale) who calls on the vengeful woodland tree monster, the Birch, to help her combat the cyber bullying and harassment from her peers.

As the second season unfolds, Evie (Xaria Dotson) gets her shot at redemption as she tries to stop Rory from making the same mistakes she did, leading to many thrilling and supernatural adventures along the way.

Season two of The Birch will drop weekly on Fridays starting March 26, 2021, at 3pm PT only on Facebook Watch.

The season finale for the ten-episode series is on May 28, 2021. All episodes will be available globally on The Birch and Crypt Monsters Facebook pages.

Crypt TV produces the Birch with Jack Davis, Kate Krantz, and Darren Brandl as Executive Producers, and Jeremy Elliott and Daniel Persitz serving as Co-Executive Producers.

The series is written by Casey Modderno and stars Xaria Dotson, Jordyn DiNatale, Amanda Brooks, Nikko Austen Smith, Samuel-Taylor, Casey Likes, Quincy Dunn-Baker, and Brady Romberg.

John William Ross serves as director, and Anthony Melton, Ben Franklin, and Cliff Wallace serve as Co-Producers.

Have a look at the exclusive clip below and chime in with your thoughts on it!

