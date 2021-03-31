The Challenge: All Stars Sneak Peek: Watch the First Five Minutes!

Are you ready to meet back up with some of the biggest names in The Challenge history?

The Challenge: All Stars is set to premiere Thursday, April 1 on Paramount+, and we have your first look at the cold open of the series premiere.

It shows off some of the big returns, including Trishelle Cannatella, Mark Long, Katie Cooley, and Darrell Taylor.

Yes, Darrell has been a big part of the regular series's most recent seasons, but it will be nice to see him playing with the old-school players again.

What's immediately clear from this clip is that the new series will be a throwback to the glory days of the original, meaning that it should appeal to fans of the older iteration, as well as newer fans who have caught the original in recent years.

Here is the full list of cast members.

* Ace Amerson (The Real World: Paris) — 4 Challenges, 0 wins

* Alton Williams (The Real World: Las Vegas) — 4 Challenges, 1 win

* Aneesa Ferreira (The Real World: Chicago) — 14 Challenges, 0 wins

* Arissa Hill (The Real World: Las Vegas) — 1 Challenge, 0 wins

* Beth Stolarczyk (The Real World: Los Angeles) — 7 Challenges, 0 wins

* Darrell Taylor (Road Rules: Campus Crawl) — 9 Challenges, 5 wins

* Derrick Kosinski (Road Rules: X-Treme) — 10 Challenges, 3 wins

* Eric “Big Easy” Banks (The Challenge: Fresh Meat) — 6 Challenges, 0 wins

* Jemmye Carroll (The Real World: New Orleans) — 7 Challenges, 0 wins

* Jisela Delgado (Road Rules: The Quest) — 3 Challenges, 0 wins

* Jonna Mannion (The Real World: Cancun) — 5 Challenges, 0 wins

* Katie Cooley (Road Rules: The Quest) — 9 Challenges, 1 win

* KellyAnne Judd (The Real World: Sydney) — 4 Challenges, 0 wins

* Kendal Sheppard (Road Rules: Campus Crawl) — 1 Challenge, 1 win

* Laterrian Wallace (Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour) — 3 Challenges, 0 wins

* Mark Long (Road Rules: The First Adventure) — 6 Challenges, 2 wins

* Nehemiah Clark (The Real World: Austin) — 4 Challenges, 1 win

* Ruthie Alcaide (The Real World: Hawaii) — 4 Challenges, 0 wins

* Syrus Yarbrough (The Real World: Boston) — 5 Challenges, 1 win

* Teck Holmes (The Real World: Hawaii) — 1 Challenge, 0 wins

* Trishelle Cannatella (The Real World: Las Vegas) — 4 Challenges, 0 wins

* Yes Duffy (Road Rules: Semester at Sea) — 3 Challenges, 1 win

