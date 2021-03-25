The Vampire Diaries' Ian Somerhalder And Paul Wesley Talk Teaming Up Again For New Liquor Brand

The Vampire Diaries may be over, but two stars of the show will be working together for the years to come.

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley played brothers Damon and Stefan Salvatore on all eight seasons of The CW drama.

While the series ended four years ago in 2017, the duo is preparing to release their own liquor brand, Brother's Bond Bourbon.

They've been working on the project for 10 years and have explained the long road to People.

"If we're going to have a drink, it's going to be bourbon. So we became these kind of like, pseudo bourbon snob connoisseurs," Wesley explained to the outlet, adding:

"We love our bourbon. We know what we like. So that's the genesis of this and that's how this whole thing started."

"And so we felt like if we're going to do anything together, it has to be bourbon."

"There was no defining moment. We talked about this over and over and over and the joke is, and it's kind of true, this is not like a friendship," said Somerhalder.

"This is like a brotherhood, it's like a marriage. We've been in it together for so long."

As for how they work together, Wesley feels like they are both polar opposites, which is very similar to Damon and Stefan.

"We've obviously worked together for so long, and our characters complemented each other on screen — we were kind of like polar opposites," said Wesley.

"And what's very interesting, is that we both bring the opposite to the table in a positive way. Ian's like the eternal optimist, eternally happy, eternally positive," he continued, adding the following:

And I'm like, 'Oh, this is going to go wrong. This is going to go wrong.' You can't have one without the other. Kind of like rain and sunshine.

It's certainly nice to see that the actors continue to work together, especially considering they spent so much time working on The Vampire Diaries.

The Brother's Bond Bourbon will be available in stores beginning May 1, and we're sure this is going to just fly off the shelves!

