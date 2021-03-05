WandaVision Season 1 Episode 9 Review: The Series Finale

Whether we knew it or not, Wanda's grief has been at the center of WandaVision since WandaVision Season 1 Episode 1. Now, it has finally come full circle.

The final battle in Westview took place on WandaVision Season 1 Episode 9, as Wanda was forced to accept her destiny and defend the world from Agatha.

"The Series Finale" felt like a true ending to the crazy journey that was WandaVision Season 1. And it was an ending that was akin to that of an MCU film because it posed more questions that are sure to be answered in upcoming films.

At long last, Wanda has taken on the mantle of the Scarlet Witch. It only took four films and a TV show for her to do, but it was well worth the wait.

Her character development throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been fantastic. The Powers That Be definitely put her through the wringer for her to get to where she is now, but she has come out on the other side stronger than ever.

There should be no doubt in anyone's mind that she is one of the most powerful Avengers after her epic triumph over Agatha. We'll be rewatching that scene for weeks to come.

Agatha: Runes.

Agatha: Runes.

Wanda: 'In a given space, only a witch who cast them can use her magic." Thanks for the lesson. But I don't need you to tell me who I am.

She surely didn't start this way. When we first met Wanda, she was just a scared kid who wanted revenge for her parents' deaths. But along the way, she met others who guided her as she came into her own.

Now, through her grief, she has realized she is something much bigger than a HYDRA experiment. Wanda has a lot of studying of the Darkhold to do if she's going to control her expansive powers -- and help Doctor Strange.

There were not a ton of surprises or gimmicks on the finale, as some may have expected. But it didn't need any.

The entire series was full of twists and turns, from Evan Peters showing up on Wanda and Vision's doorstep to Agnes revealing herself as Agatha Harkness.

This ending was all about Wanda and the pain she felt when Vision died. We needed closure from that, and that's what we got. If one of the Avengers or someone else unexpected had shown up, it might have taken the spotlight away from Wanda.

Episode 9 was a finale deserving of the Scarlet Witch, the Vision, and all of their fans.

Of course, the mid and end-credits scenes set up Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange's sequels, respectively. But it wouldn't be a Marvel production without them.

To our surprise, WandaVision is most likely not the last we will see of Vision.

On WandaVision Season 1 Episode 8, Hayward found a way to bring the real Vision back online. But he, White Vision, did not have the memories of the Vision we previously knew.

Oh, this is awkward. Your ex and your boyfriend together at the same party. Who are you gonna choose, Wanda? Agatha

During an epic showdown, the Vision that Wanda created and White Vision went head-to-head. Paul Bettany was fantastic as the fight turned into a philosophy lesson between the two synthezoids.

White Vision got his memories back, but he flew away before he could reunite with Wanda.

There's no doubt in our minds that Wanda and White Vision, who we can probably call Vision at this point, will meet again. Wanda's emotional goodbye with Westview Vision hinted at a future for them, so we will have to wait and see what that may be.

Vision's fate seemed to be sealed after his death on Avengers: Infinity War, but WandaVision blew the door wide open for him.

We knew that Shuri and the Avengers tried to remove the Mind Stone from Vision without killing him. Unfortunately, Thanos showed up before they could do so, but the possibility of him living without the stone remains.

White Vision proved that he could exist without the Mind Stone. And it was Wanda's power that ultimately helped Hayward bring him back to life, fittingly so.

It's only a matter of time before they reunite. The Scarlet Witch and the Vision are destined to never be apart from one another for too long.

The only disappointment of the final installment was the truth behind Evan Peters' Fake Pietro.

After he showed up, we were all theorizing that his introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe signaled them branching out into the multiverse.

Agatha: 'The Scarlet Witch is not born, she is forged. She has no coven, no need for incantation.'

Wanda: I'm not a witch. I don't cast spells. No one taught me magic!

Agatha: Your power exceeds that of the Sorcerer Supreme. It's your destiny to destroy the world.

Wanda: I'm not what you say I am.

But that wasn't the case. It was just a fun cameo with no real meaning behind it. He was only a citizen of Westview that was under Agatha's spell.

It was still enjoyable to watch him on the show and see him pretend to be this universe's Quicksilver, but it was a bit of a letdown that his arrival didn't mean more.

Kathryn Hahn can do anything, even be a ruthless comic book villain.

She was fantastically cruel as Agatha Harkness and a hoot as Agnes, the nosy neighbor.

Agatha was the perfect adversary to Wanda because, without her knowing it, she taught Wanda a lot about herself amongst trying to steal her powers. She is the first witch Wanda encountered, and she will probably not be the last.

Boys...Thanks for choosing me to be your mom. Wanda

Agatha's permanent return to Agnes was a perfect ending for her character, especially after what she put Wanda through. No one should mess with the Scarlet Witch, not even an ancient witch.

And speaking of villains, good riddance to Hayward. You and your manipulative ways will not be missed.

What made WandaVision so great was that it gave Wanda's overwhelming grief room to breathe and be all that it is.

She went through all the stages, though, probably not in order. From anger to denial to acceptance, Wanda felt it all, and we felt it alongside her.

This show was an exploration of her grief, and that just so happened to coincide with the rise of her as the Scarlet Witch.

Grief is a recurring theme in the MCU, but we have never seen a singular character truly go through it as Wanda has on this show.

And with the finale, she has finally accepted all of her loved ones' deaths and her destiny as the Scarlet Witch. Her journey has come full circle, and that's what makes her future so exciting.

WandaVision has embodied the word "marvel" from start to finish. First off, it showcases Marvel Studios at its best. And it has constantly left us gazing at our television sets with a gleam of wonder and amazement in our eyes.

It has taken the world by storm, and many fans and critics alike have called it one of the best things to come out of the MCU.

It's a TV show that embodies everything we love about TV shows. And it's a TV show that contains everything we love about Marvel.

Vision: Wanda, I know we can't stay like this. But before I go, I feel I must know. What am I?

Wanda: You, Vision, are the piece of the Mind Stone that lives in me. You are a body of wires and blood and bone that I created. You are my sadness and my hope. But mostly, you're my love.

Vision: I have been a voice with no body. A body, but not human. And now a memory made real. Who knows what I might be next? We have said goodbye before, so it stands to reason-

Wanda: We'll say hello again. Permalink: You, Vision, are the piece of the Mind Stone that lives in me. You are a body of wires and...

Wanda Maximoff has always had such potential as a character, and it's amazing to see her get the attention and care that she deserves.

The possibilities for Wanda are endless now. We know she will be one of the main actors on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but we also know that she is most likely a mutant. And we can't wait to see what she does next.

What did you think, WandaVision Fanatics?

Were you satisfied with the ending? Are you looking forward to the sequels of Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel? What do you think the reappearance of the Darkhold means for the MCU going forward?

How much do you love Jimmy Woo and Monica Rambeau? Did you notice the superhero landings by Wanda and Vision?

And how visually beautiful was the scene where Wanda became the Scarlet Witch?

Let me know in the comments!

