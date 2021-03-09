Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 4 Episode 8

Did everyone survive the harrowing winter finale?

On 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 8, the 118 found themselves on the tarmac when a flight attendant reached her limit with her flight's passengers.

Bobby Consults - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Athena discovered that quarantine had pushed a seemingly steady couple to their breaking point.

What did she have to do to stop a potentially deadly situation?

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 8 Quotes

Chimney: So, what do you want to do?
Maddie: I wanna have her here.

Guess everyone has their breaking point.

Buck

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 8 Photos

Talking Things Out - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 8
A Hug - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 8
Athena Listens - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 8
Taking Calls - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 8
Taking A Moment - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 8
Checking Vitals - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 8
