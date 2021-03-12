Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 5

at .

Did Rome get funding to keep his movie alive?

On A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 5, Boston went into full lockdown and Rome worried that he wouldn't have the funding.

The Supportive One - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Maggie returned from Oxford due to the pandemic, but she got close to someone she used to date.

Elsewhere, Eddie's recovery was moving along, but a surprise complication threatened his progress.

Watch A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 5 Quotes

Rome: What are you talking about, man. You're the best dad in the world.
Eddie: Yeah, I don't know about that, but I'm trying.

This is a culmination of years of hard work. You totally deserve today.

Gina [to Rome]

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 5

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 5 Photos

Fun Times in London - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 5
Surprising Visit - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 5
Working Through It Together - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 5
Eddie's Addiction - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 5
Double Trouble - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 5
Worrying About Darcy - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 5
  1. A Million Little Things
  2. A Million Little Things Season 3
  3. A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 5
  4. Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 5