Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 6

at .

Did Maggie find out the truth?

On A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 6, she was back in the U.S., but she quickly realized her life had not really changed. 

Surprising Visit - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Gary had to choose between supporting a friend in need and building his business. 

Elsewhere, Eddie's addiction came to the forefront as he tried to hide what was going on from his wife. 

Watch A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 6 Quotes

Maggie: So I know I didn't call you after my screening.
Jamie: Yeah, are you OK?
Maggie: What I am is pregnant.
Jamie: Uh, but we used a--
Maggie: Yeah, I know, so congrats on having super strong sperm.

Are you pregnant?

Gary [to Maggie]

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 6

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 6 Photos

Time with Dakota - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 6
Gary's Old Habits - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 6
Sharing an Apartment - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 6
Dakota Confronts Eddie - tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 6
Gary Fudd - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 6
Third-Wheel - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 6
  1. A Million Little Things
  2. A Million Little Things Season 3
  3. A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 6
  4. Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 6