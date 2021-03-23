A Million Little Things Round Table: What the Hell, Dakota!

Eddie's addiction has taken a turn, with Dakota fueling his habit by the end of A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 6.

Meanwhile, Jamie arrived in Boston, and Maggie and Gary's friendship caused issues between him and Darcy.

Join TV Fanatics Christine Orlando, Jack Ori, and Meaghan Frey as they discuss the hour.

Did you expect the series to resolve Maggie's pregnancy so quickly with only Gary knowing about it? What did you think about Maggie stating that cancer still controls her and robs her of making decisions?

Christine: Wow. I didn't expect that at all. But ending the pregnancy makes sense, as does ending it as early as possible.

All of the cancer treatments Maggie had within the year increased the likelihood of severe birth defects, miscarriage, and stillbirth. Just when Maggie feels like she's getting her life back, it feels like cancer robs her of pieces of it yet again.

If Delilah were here, she probably would have been the person Maggie turned to, but that wasn't an option. Maggie needed to tell someone, and Gary was there.

Jack: I didn't expect that at all either.

I was glad to see the show address this, though. I had never thought about how cancer might affect Maggie's pregnancy and was expecting the typical season-long fretting about what to do about an unplanned pregnancy.

I'm also glad that the show approached the idea of abortion realistically. So many shows either gloss over the mixed feelings people often have when they have an abortion or make it a totally unacceptable option, and A Million Little Things did neither.

Gary: How do you feel?

Maggie: I feel stupid. I mean I actually fell for it. I was finally healthy and I let myself believe that I could let somebody else's life, and I let myself believe that my cancer is gone.

Gary: Because it is gone.

Meaghan: I'm with Jack and Christine. I thought this pregnancy storyline would play out and lead to a lot of baby daddy drama. Instead, we got such a powerful storyline.

Abortion is always a tough subject for shows to address because it is such a polarizing topic, but the writers handled it with the necessary delicacy.

Maggie's decision makes complete sense for her, so do the rest of her emotions surrounding the decision. People see cancer as a battle that is either lost or won, but there is so much grey area in between, and that is where we find Maggie right now.

Will there ever be a time when Gary can put Darcy before Maggie? Is it the beginning of the end for Gary and Darcy? Did you understand Darcy's frustrations?

Christine: I completely understand Darcy's frustrations. It must feel like she's coming in second to Maggie. At the same time, Gary really didn't do anything wrong. He's a good guy who didn't want Maggie to be alone.

I hope this helps Darcy and Gary put his relationship with Maggie in the past. That he took the toboggan up to Darcy and her son but didn't stay because he knew his first meeting with Darcy's son needed to be special -- it says that Gary takes their relationship seriously wants this to work long-term.

Gary: Listen, I am so, so sorry. I can't go.

Darcy: What?

Darcy: We're picking up Liam. We're going.

Gary: I know, I know. But I don't think I can leave.

Darcy: What are you talking about?

Gary: Maggie needs me.

Darcy: Gary, we're about to go pick my son from school to go camping. Who is finally going to spend time with my boyfriend, and you're telling me that you can't go because Maggie needs you?

Gary: I know it sounds bad.

Darcy: Teah, it sounds really bad. I've been so understanding. The airport, all of those skype calls, letting her stay at your apartment. I am such an idiot. Are you and Maggie back together?

Gary: No, what? Darcy, no.

Jack: I was so afraid this might be the beginning of the end. I was glad Jamie showed up so that there was no risk of this turning into Gary and Maggie rediscovering their feelings for each other.

Hopefully, Darcy and Gary can work through their frustrations and put Gary's relationship with Maggie in the rearview mirror. I get why Darcy is frustrated, but at the same time, the trope of the new girlfriend being jealous of the ex is so overplayed on TV that I hope those frustrations are short-lived.

Meaghan: This is so hard as a viewer watching the show. Of course, Darcy is valid in her frustrations. But as viewers, we know Gary and Maggie's history. Gary was trying to be there for her as a friend. In the real world, we might not get that context and would probably all be on Team Darcy.

While I don't think that this will be the straw that breaks the camels back, I think it showed that there is still a lot of love left between Maggie and Gary, and they will eventually find their way back to each other.

Jamie's arrival pushed back that inevitability, and I think we will see both relationships play out, but I still feel like Maggie and Gary are the end game here.

With Jamie arriving in Boston before the borders closed to be with Maggie, do you think we're headed toward a messy love quadrangle? How do you feel about it?

Christine: I was thrilled that Jamie made it to Boston! I like Jamie and Maggie. They're charming together, and I think they have potential. Personally, I don't enjoy love triangles/quadrangles, so I hope it doesn't go that way, although I realize it probably will.

Jack: I'm hoping that Jamie being with Maggie squashes any possibility of a Gary/Maggie reunion. I don't want to see a love triangle/quadrangle. I want to see Gary and Maggie accepting that the other has moved on.

Meaghan: I love Jaime, so I'm glad he is there. Like I said in my last answer, I think we are eventually headed to a Maggie and Gary reunion, but that reunion is a little ways down the road, and I think the writers will avoid making this a quadrangle. At least for now.

Dakota agreed to supply Eddie with drugs in exchange for his musical expertise. React!

Christine: Ugh. Instead of turning to Katherine or Gary for help, Eddie is turning to Dakota because, as a fellow addict, she's relatively easy to manipulate to get him what he really wants, which is oxy.

Eddie is not only throwing his own sobriety away, but he's also risking Dakota's, and I hate it for both of them.

Jack: I was not happy about this development at all. Dakota got sober partially because of Eddie's disapproval when she was using. Now instead of returning the favor, she's enabling him. This is not going to end well for anyone.

Meaghan: I'm 1000% with Jack. I'm livid about this. Eddie is part of the reason Dakota got clean. She should be helping him!

I'm also worried if this will have other potential implications as well. The writers avoided Eddie being unfaithful with Dakota in the past, but now that he is using again and she is his supplier, will he go down that road? I'm hoping not because I think that is the one thing his marriage can't survive.

Would you like to see Tyrrell return and work for Gina and Rome? What did you make of Rome being inspired by Tyrrell and appearing to write again?

Christine: I kind of wish the meals would have gotten stolen because that would have felt more plausible. But it's clear Regina needs help with deliveries, so I was surprised she didn't hire Tyrrell, but I'm guessing she will at some point.

As of now, I'm not feeling this storyline, but I'm willing to give it time.

As for Rome, the best thing for a writer to be doing is to write, so it's good that he's found some new inspiration. It will be good for his mental health and might just lead to another great script.

Jack: I was relieved that the meals weren't actually stolen. When Tyrell took them, I was dreading what was going to happen.

Rome seems to inspire young people, and I love that more than I love the characters (PJ was another I could have done without). I'm glad that he is writing again. That's the best cure for being disappointed when a project falls through.

Meaghan: I'm all for anything that is going to get Rome inspired to write again. With COVID about to kick into high gear, this is going to be an extremely trying time for his mental health. He is going to need an outlet, and writing is the perfect thing.

Delilah has been missing for multiple episodes now. Have you missed her?

Christine: Only because she couldn't be there for Maggie to let Gary off the hook. Other than that, I haven't missed Delilah at all.

Jack: I haven't thought about Delilah one bit since she hasn't been around. So no, I haven't missed her. I'm dreading her reactions to... everything if/when she returns, but especially to learning about Eddie's pill problem. Eddie and Delilah Round 1 was bad enough! Let's not have a repeat.

Meaghan: Honestly, it isn't even that noticeable.

Delilah has her moments of greatness, but most of the time, I don't think she adds a ton to the friend group outside of being John's widow. My biggest hope for her continued absence is that it will give Maggie and Gina more time to bond. I've always been way more interested in their friendship versus Gina and Delilah.

What was your favorite moment from the hour? And was there anything else you'd love to add?

Christine: I loved everything about Jamie and Maggie. Jamie was realistically taken aback to find out Maggie was pregnant, but he didn't panic, judge her, or make things any worse. And then he hopped on a plane to be there for her. The guy completely won me over with that move.

Jack: I loved the conversation about Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. (Also, I hate the Charlie illegally getting the fizzy pop because that was NOT in the original book, and I wish Maggie had pointed that out.)

Also, I like that Eddie's difficulty getting Theo to cooperate is part of his storyline. It added another layer of realism. But where was Katherine this whole episode?

Meaghan: All the Gary and Maggie scenes. Even if their relationship never makes it to a romantic one ever again, I still love their connection, and this episode was a great example of why. They understand each other in a way that the others just will never.

A Million Little Things airs Thursdays on ABC.

