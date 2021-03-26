Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 7

Did Regina manage to keep the restaurant afloat?

On A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 7, the drama intensified as COVID-19 ravaged Boston.

Meanwhile, Eddie struggled to keep his secret drug addiction under wraps.

Elsewhere, Maggie feared she may have revealed a bit too much on her podcast.

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.