Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 9

Did Mouch, Gallo, Ritter, and Mackey prove to be forces in Firehouse 51?

On Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 9, things took a turn when it emerged that they had to return to training.

Brett talking - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 9

Meanwhile, a nasty blow to the head brought Casey unimaginable pain as he tried to seek help.

Did he get some much-needed leave from Firehouse 51?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 9 Quotes

Severide: I don’t deal well with change. She knows that.
Casey: Well, it’s her home too. She probably wants to put her stamp on the place.
Severide: Mhmm, probably.
Casey: Hey, you and Kidd, if it’s time for me to move on and f you guys need the loft to yourselves, just say the word. I promise I’m all good.
Severide: Didn’t I just say I don’t deal well with change?
Casey: You did.

Casey: I want you to know I really appreciated you saying what you did last shift. You were right.
Brett: Well, I probably shouldn’t have snapped.
Casey: No, no, you definitely… I needed it quite frankly, so thank you for helping me get my head on straight.

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 9

