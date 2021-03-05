Watch Clarice Online: Season 1 Episode 4

Did Clarice get put on administrative leave?

A suspect was assassinated on Clarice Season 1 Episode 4, and the VICAP was put under a microscope.

Krendler's rival at the Bureau stepped in to cause problems.

Meanwhile, Ardelia was recruited to assist in the case, but it forced Clarice to make a wild decision about her career.

Use the video above to watch Clarice online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.