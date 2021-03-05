Watch Clarice Online: Season 1 Episode 4

Did Clarice get put on administrative leave?

A suspect was assassinated on Clarice Season 1 Episode 4, and the VICAP was put under a microscope.

In The Middle - Clarice Season 1 Episode 4

Krendler's rival at the Bureau stepped in to cause problems.

Meanwhile, Ardelia was recruited to assist in the case, but it forced Clarice to make a wild decision about her career.

Watch Clarice Season 1 Episode 4 Online

Clarice Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Krendler: Herman's Bureau. We're all Bureau. Same team.
Clarke: No, Herman is on Team Douche. Five minutes into the investigation and he's moved into your office. I'm not on Team Douche.
Tripathi: No, you're on Team Poetry.

Herman: I thought this ViCAP team has anointed. You catch killers. I thought that was your whole thing.
Clarke: Tony, don't be a dick.

Clarice Season 1 Episode 4

