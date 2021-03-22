Watch Good Girls Online: Season 4 Episode 3

at .

Did Beth and Dean turn the tables on the law?

On Good Girls Season 4 Episode 3, the duo dealt with the aftermath of Dean's arrest in the only way they could:

A Friendly Game - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 3

By breaking more laws!

Meanwhile, the ladies realized they needed a fall guy due to recent events, while Ruby turned to Stan for some fake cash.

How did it all play out?

Watch Good Girls Season 4 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Good Girls online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 3 Quotes

Beth: I need a loan.
Rio: For what?
Beth: Bail.
Rio: Yeah, that's not my thing.
Beth: I need to get him out.
Rio: Nah. You need a fall guy if you ever tying to make money again.
Beth: It's not his fault.
Rio: I told you to be smart, right?
Beth: I was.
Rio: Then how'd they get your books?
Beth: He didn't know.
Rio: Why he's the perfect fall guy.

Tell me one thing. Was he part of it?

Dean [to Beth]

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 3

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 3 Photos

Ruby Looks On - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 3
Taking The Shot - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 3
A Friendly Game - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 3
Annie Thinks - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 3
A Plan Is Forming - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 3
The Hill's Talk - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 3
  1. Good Girls
  2. Good Girls Season 4
  3. Good Girls Season 4 Episode 3
  4. Watch Good Girls Online: Season 4 Episode 3