Watch Good Trouble Online: Season 3 Episode 3

Did Mariana and the girls make the right call?

On Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 3, the women joined forces to make their own app after Evan made a controversial decision.

In the Spotlight - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Callie discovered there was more to Jerod's case than she had anticipated.

Elsewhere, Davia tried to find a way to help her students navigate what was going on in the world.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Good Trouble online right here via TV Fanatic.

Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 3 Quotes

May I? I love a good F in the morning

Kelly

Byte Club Member: Sorry, I was at the gyno trying to squeeze in all of my doctor's appointments before my healthcare runs out.
Mariana: Smart. Everyone get your Paps Smears.

