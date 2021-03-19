Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 8

How did everyone react to the death of DeLuca?

The hospital was in mourning on Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8 as Meredith remained in a coma.

Maggie realized the hospital was going in the wrong direction with the surge of COVID-19 cases, so she got Winston privileges to work alongside her.

Elsewhere, Teddy felt responsible for DeLuca's death and tried to find solace in Owen's arms.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.