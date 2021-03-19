Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 8

How did everyone react to the death of DeLuca?

The hospital was in mourning on Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8 as Meredith remained in a coma. 

All Masked Up - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8

Maggie realized the hospital was going in the wrong direction with the surge of COVID-19 cases, so she got Winston privileges to work alongside her. 

Elsewhere, Teddy felt responsible for DeLuca's death and tried to find solace in Owen's arms.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8 Quotes

It's Jackson Avery! I'm here for a quick bang!

Link

You never got to meet Ellis.

Mer

Zola Zooms Mer - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8
Hayes Helps - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8
Derek Fishes - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8
DeLuca's memorial - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8
Bem Holds Bailey - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8
Zola Zooms Mer - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8
