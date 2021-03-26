Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 9

at .

Was there hope for Teddy?

Owen and Amelia joined forces on Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 9 to bring her out of her funk following DeLuca's death.

DeLuca's memorial - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8

Unfortunately, it was a bigger task than they could have ever imagined.

Meanwhile, Meredith's condition continued to worsen, leaving everyone to prepare for the worst.

Who did Meredith meet on the beach this time?

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

These TV Couples Were Set Up to Succeed, But Failed Miserably
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 9 Quotes

Eeny, meeny, miny, snooze.

Tom

Owen: Any luck?
Amelia: No.
Owen: Any longer and I may need to have her admitted.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 9

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 9 Photos

Amelia to the Rescue - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 9
Owen Worries - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 9
Teddy Snaps Out of it - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 9
Teddy Dream - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 9
  1. Grey's Anatomy
  2. Grey's Anatomy Season 17
  3. Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 9
  4. Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 9