Watch Mayans M.C. Online: Season 3 Episode 3

Did EZ's plan work?

A deadly mission kicked off on Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 3 when all of the different factions tried to do a drug run that would make them rich.

Meanwhile, Angel had to contend with a face from the past that threatened to derail his life.

Elsewhere, Felipe reacted to having Gaby in the house, but did it fix the bond between him and EZ?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.