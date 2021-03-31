Watch Mayans M.C. Online: Season 3 Episode 4

Did the Mayans M.C. find out the truth?

On Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 4, the cops exposed the group for doing a drug run and it was down to Bishop to find out the truth.

Meanwhile, EZ and Gabby's relationship hit a major snag when EZ didn't know how to communicate his feelings to her.

Elsewhere, Emily made a big decision about the future of her relationship with Miguel.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.