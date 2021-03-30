Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 4 Review: Our Gang's Dark Oath

As Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 4 begins, the Mayans still haven't figured out who ratted out their operation to the cops, but by the end, there were multiple dead bodies and a convincing new hook.

"Our Gang's Dark Oath" may well have been the darkest hour of this Sons of Anarchy spinoff to date, but it didn't make it any less fascinating.

There's a lot at stake, but many of the characters can't resist making some more silly decisions.

I'm surprised the battle to find out the truth about who called the cops didn't last long. Any other show would have dragged this, kicking and screaming, until the penultimate episode of the season.

But Mayans has always been a show about the emotional consequences of the actions of the characters. It's still possible Vicki was innocent. Yes, she wanted Alicia to tell the cops the truth about the drug run, but it's hard to believe Vicki would have picked up the phone.

She's well aware of how far the Mayans would go to get revenge, but there's a strong possibility that she tried to run because she felt like she was being stitched up.

Her argument with the Mayans ahead of the ill-fated mission put her high up on the suspect list. A better play would have been for her to go to Bishop and plead her innocence.

Had she had a well-thought-out plan, she could have shifted the blame onto someone else. I can't shake the feeling that there's more to this mystery than meets the eye, and given that we aren't even halfway through Mayans M.C. Season 3, I'm probably right.

The Mayans M.C. Season 3 trailer heavily foreshadowed Montez's death, so it wasn't even surprising.

Unfortunately for the Mayans, it's looking like they will be blamed for the death, and given that Montez had a few choice words for them ahead of his murder, it's going to reflect badly on our favorite motorcycle group.

Their drug run failed, they've killed Vicki, and now there's the dead body of a SAMCRO member on their property. It looks like Jax Teller's final wishes have all been for naught.

As a viewer, this is a pivotal development because it will send the narrative in a crazy and unpredictable direction.

The pain of the past so haunts EZ, but will he be able to return to merciless killing? Prison changed him forever, and his comments to Alicia highlighted as much.

If Alicia wants to survive, she needs to change her demeanor and become a hardened individual. EZ is clearly having trouble shaking that, more so after killing Dita.

A darker turn for EZ was inevitable, but it looks like the darkness is now going to derail his relationship with Gabby.

Gabby is falling hard for EZ, but his mind went somewhere else when they were about to make love. If he's unable to put the past behind him or is unwilling to tell Gabby anything that allows her to feel like he trusts her, she's probably going to end their relationship.

He's battling a fine line between good and evil, and we're going to come to a point in which he has to choose the lighter side of life or the darker side. The main message to take from his arc right now is that there is no in-between. At least, not for him.

Speaking of Dita, Miguel is still struggling to get over her grim fate. Emily boxing up her belongings without consulting her supposed husband seemed more like she wanted a reaction from him.

If you watch Mayans M.C. online, you know their marriage is pretty much a sham these days. There's a disconnect between them, and they would probably be single if Emily and their son were safe to traverse the world alone.

Miguel denying Emily's advances hurt her more than he could imagine. Hence, Emily might be now at a stage where she will cause arguments until he agrees that they're over.

However, Miguel lashing out in front of the kid was below the belt. Erin is fiercely protective of her sister, so it was fascinating watching her leaping to her sister's defense.

Mayans M.C. is really embracing the darker side of storytelling this season. The initial seasons were filled with darkness, but the darkness turned up a few gears, making for a different kind of series.

Now that the Mayans have a whole host of enemies, it's going to be worrying for all of the characters as they battle for survival. It's not going to be easy for any of them.

We've already had some deaths pivotal to the story, but it looks like we're going to see the body count pile up with people we like.

My theory is that Coco will be the first to go. He's become too unreliable, and he's at the point now that all of his friends are realizing he's up to no good.

That's all I got, Mayans Fanatics.

What are your thoughts on both deaths? How do you think they will change things up?

Are you ready for the insanity that is sure to be on the way?

Hit the comments.

Catch new episodes of Mayans M.C. on FX every Tuesday at 10/9c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.