Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 3 Episode 4

at .

Did Max get his wish?

On New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 4, he set out to bring Luna back to New York, but there was a big cost.

Lauren Looks Up - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Bloom took action to ensure her staff felt safe at work, but who caused problems?

Elsewhere, Reynolds took a backseat in the cardiac unit after it became clear that changes were coming.

Watch New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 4 Quotes

Linus, there is no easy way to say this to you, but your mother is never going to recognize you again. Her condition is permanent.

Iggy

Shin: Everything OK?
Helen: Family stuff.

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 4

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 4 Photos

Reconnecting as Something New - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 4
Helen's BF - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 4
ED Crew - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 4
Calling the Authorities - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 4
Casey - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 4
Walsh - tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 4
  1. New Amsterdam
  2. New Amsterdam Season 3
  3. New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 4
  4. Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 3 Episode 4