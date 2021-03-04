Watch SEAL Team Online: Season 4 Episode 9

Did Jason's return ruin the rapport the team built in his absence?

On SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 9, there was much drama when Ray outranked him on a mission to recover military drones in Syria.

Meanwhile, Sonny received surprising news from Texas that made him change the course of his mission.

Elsewhere, a new mission sent the team to a new location, but did the same issues plague them?

Use the video above to watch SEAL Team online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.