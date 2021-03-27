Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 11

Did Liz finally return?

Red continued to wonder what nefarious plan she could be cooking up in the shadows on The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 11.

Meanwhile, the Task Force attempted to stop an abduction by searching for a "treasure man" who used geocaching to hide illicit goods.

There was much to discuss ahead of the mission after one of the team members had a brush with death.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.