Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 11

Did Liz finally return?

Red continued to wonder what nefarious plan she could be cooking up in the shadows on The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 11.

Latest Target - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 11

Meanwhile, the Task Force attempted to stop an abduction by searching for a "treasure man" who used geocaching to hide illicit goods.

There was much to discuss ahead of the mission after one of the team members had a brush with death.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 11 Quotes

Now stand back or this conversation won't remain nearly this civil.

Red [to Rakitin]

This guy Cooper, he's not standing down like you said he would. You have to do something about him.

Rakitin [to Red]

