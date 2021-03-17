Younger Loses 2 Series Regulars Ahead of Final Season

Younger's final season will finally see the light of day in April, but two key players will not be around as much.

According to TV Line, Miriam Shor and Charles Michael Davis will only be back in a recurring capacity.

“Due to scheduling and Covid related matters, Miriam Shor and Charles Michael Davis were unable to be season seven cast regulars,” series creator Darren Star said in a statement to the news outlet.

“However, they will always be a much loved and integral part of the Younger family and have added so much heart and soul to the series.”

Shor has been with Younger as a series regular since the series premiere in 2015, while Davis arrived on Younger Season 4 before being upped to series regular.

Production on Younger's final season was delayed several months due to the pandemic, so it's likely both Shor and Davis have other projects in the works that made it difficult for them to commit to a full season.

The good news is that they will be a part of Younger Season 7, but we'll need to watch all of the episodes to see if Diana and Zane's storylines were cut short due to the changes.

As previously reported, Younger Season 7 will not be launching on TV Land. Instead, it will arrive Thursday, April 15 on Paramount+, the rebranded CBS All Access.

What's more, new episodes will launch every week, so the move to streaming will not result in fans devouring all of the episodes at once in an epic binge-watching session.

The first four episodes will be available on Day 1, and that's a wealth of episodes to kick things off.

Here's the official logline for the final season:

Younger follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure, and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.

In the final season, Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself.

After a setback at work, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets cancelled.

Fans were left in the lurch for several months about whether the seventh season would be the end, but Paramount+ dropped the bombshell last month.

“With ‘Younger,’ Darren Star has done it once again, creating a generational defining series that has captured millions of fans who are craving more, and we are excited to pay that off with the final season on Paramount+,” said Chris McCarthy, President, MTV Entertainment Group.

