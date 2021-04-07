ABC Summer Schedule Features Bachelor in Paradise, Game Shows, & More!

ABC's summer slae is "full of fun, thrills and romance with the lineup of star-studded unscripted programming," the network announced Wednesday, along with some premiere dates for new and returning unscripted fare.

Three new series make their debut alongside 11 of the most popular and well-known titles on television.

Luke Wilson-hosted Emergency Call starts things off when it dials in a new season and night on Friday, June 4.

The network will welcome Celebrity Family Feud, The Chase, and To Tell the Truth back on Sunday, June 6.

Katie Thurston makes her entrance as The Bachelorette on Monday, June 7.

This season, The Bachelorette is the No. 1 show on television among Women 18-34 and ranks among the season’s Top 10 highest-rated entertainment shows in Adults 18-49.

On Wednesday, June 9, ABC is doubling down on game shows with new episodes of Press Your Luck, The $100,000 Pyramid, and Card Sharks.

The brand-new reality format, The Celebrity Dating Game, hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton, makes its debut on MONDAY, JUNE 14.

Thursday nights will feature hilarity and hijinks with the premieres of brand-new show When Nature Calls (working title), returning fan-favorite Holey Moley, and newest mystery game show, The Hustler, on Thursday, June 17.

Bachelor in Paradise makes its long-awaited return on Monday, August 16, after almost two years off.

It was postponed last season due to the pandemic, the series brings back sizzling summer nights for the first time in two years.

It's still unclear at this stage whether Chris Harrison will return. We already know he is sitting out of the next season of The Bachelorette, but time will tell.

Then, the all-new competition series The Ultimate Surfer makes its network debut.

Airdates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific).

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

8:00-9:01 p.m. Emergency Call

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

8:00-9:00 p.m. Celebrity Family Feud

9:00-10:00 p.m. The Chase

10:00-11:00 p.m. To Tell the Truth

MONDAY, JUNE 7

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Bachelorette

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

8:00-9:00 p.m. Press Your Luck

9:00-10:00 p.m. The $100,000 Pyramid

10:00-11:00 p.m. Card Sharks

MONDAY, JUNE 14

10:00-11:00 p.m. The Celebrity Dating Game (series premiere)

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

8:00-9:00 p.m. When Nature Calls (WT) (series premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. Holey Moley 3D in 2D

10:00-11:00 p.m. The Hustler

MONDAY, AUG. 16

8:00-10:00 p.m. Bachelor in Paradise

10:00-11:00 p.m. The Ultimate Surfer”(series premiere)

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.