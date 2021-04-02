Bridgerton Stunner: Regé-Jean Page Out After One Season!

We have very bad news about Bridgerton Season 2.

Regé-Jean Page, one of the breakout stars of Netflix's Shondaland hit, will not be returning for the second season.

Netflix and Shondaland made the stunning announcement on Friday, one day after April Fools' Day, so we're inclined to believe it's legit.

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the message began.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” it continued.

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

While we already knew that Bridgerton Season 2 would follow another member of the Bridgerton family as they search for love, it always seemed that Page and co-star Phoebe Dynevor would remain a part of the narrative.

Page played Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, on the hit drama's sophomore season, and he's been propelled to global stardom ever since the series launched.

He's been booking movies and appearances all over the place because fans fell in love with his character, his acting, and Bridgerton.

The good news for fans is that Dynevor will be back in the role of Daphne, so we could get updates about Simon, even if he will remain off-screen.

According to Variety, Page was attracted to the role because of the short-term commitment.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” Page told the outlet.

“[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

Netflix officially renewed Bridgerton earlier this year.

"Dearest Readers" opened the latest edition of Lady Whistledown's Society Papers, a storytelling device used on the drama series.

It continues: "The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion."

“The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in Spring 2021," reads the pamphlet, which could mean that another Christmas Day launch could be on the horizon.

"The author has been reliable informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities."

"However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time."

"Patience, after all, is a virtue," it concludes.

It was later revealed that Jonathan Bailey would be the lead of Season 2 alongside Sex Education's Simone Ashley.

Each of the novels focuses on a different member of the Bridgerton family finding love, so it was inevitable there would be some big changes.

