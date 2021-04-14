Brittany O'Grady to Lead ABC's Epic Pilot From Once Upon a Time Creators

A fairytale drama of epic proportions is brewing at ABC.

Brittany O'Grady has landed the lead role of Luna in the network's pilot, Epic, which comes from Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis (Once Upon a Time).

Deadline first reported the news, revealing that Luna is a princess changed by a broken heart.

She does not believe in love stories, but “she is about to find herself caught in the most epic one of all — her own.”

It's an intriguing hook, but we should make one thing clear:

This is not a Once Upon a Time spinoff. It's a standalone series that will put a new spin on classic Disney fairytales.

The cast also includes Eleanor Fanyinka, who is set to play a character named The Seer.

Epic is described as “a romantic anthology series set in the fairytale universe of Disney… taking place in a Disney-like Enchanted Forest.”

Also on board is Once Upon a Time writer, Brigitte Hales, who will write the script for the pilot.

O'Grady is best known for her three-season turn on FOX drama, Star.

Her most recent TV credit was on the Apple TV+ dramedy, Little Voice. While the streamer has been open about the future for its other shows, Little Voice has been in limbo for months.

There's a good chance the series is not being picked up for a second season at this stage, especially if its lead is moving on to a new project.

Other ABC pilots in the works for the current development season include Acts of Crime, Dark Horse, National Parks, Promised Land, Queens, Triage, Adopted, Black Don't Crack, Bucktown, Maggie, and The Wonder Years.

Once Upon a Time was a huge success for ABC, but it lost a lot of ground in the ratings by the time it was canceled.

With Epic taking an anthology approach, it would mean new characters every season, and that's a good way to keep things fresh.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.