CBS Announces Fate of NCIS: Los Angeles, Hawaii Spinoff Nabs Series Order

The case will not be closing on NCIS: Los Angeles this season.

CBS on Friday announced it had ordered a 13th season of the veteran crime-solver, which has been on the bubble for several months.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 is averaging 5.6 million weekly viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers) -- down a bit year-to-year.

Fans had been waiting with bated breaths for months due to the wild decisions coming from CBS.

The network announced earlier this year that NCIS: New Orleans and Mom had been canceled and would end with their current seasons.

CBS had renewed The Equalizer (for Season 2), FBI (Season 4), FBI: Most Wanted (Season 3), Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 3), The Neighborhood (Season 4), Young Sheldon (for Seasons 5-7), Magnum P.I. (Season 4), S.W.A.T. (Season 5), and Bull (Season 6).

The network recently pulled the plug on MacGyver, meaning that fans will have to say goodbye to the series in the coming weeks.

The jury was out on the original NCIS for a while as the network fielded rumors that Mark Harmon was ready to exit.

The show landed a renewal for Season 19 with Mark Harmon, but there was no indication of whether he would be back full-time.

Also on Friday, CBS confirmed that NCIS: Hawaii had landed a series order. The series is expected to feature a female lead.

United States of Al, B Positive, SEAL Team, All Rise, The Unicorn, and Clarice remain on the bubble.

NCIS: Hawaii will focus on the tentatively-named Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl, according to TV Line.

Tennant and her team will “balance duty to family and country, while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself,” according to CBS.

Matt Bosack (SEAL Team) wrote the pilot along with NCIS: New Orleans‘ Jan Nash and Chris Silber.

All three will are also attached as EPs, while Larry Teng (Supergirl, SEAL Team) will direct and EP.

CBS also recently announced it would be expanding the CSI franchise, which has been dormant for several years.

CSI Vegas will feature a batch of returning and new cast members for a new story.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.