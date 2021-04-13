MacGyver Fans Campaign to Save Canceled Series

Are you ready, MacGyver fans?

The series needs you!

CBS announced last week that it had canceled the popular Friday drama after five well-rated seasons.

MacGyver Season 5 has been a solid option for the network in the 8/7c slot this season, regularly coming in first place for the night in all key demos.

For that reason alone, the cancellation came as a surprise to the fans and everyone closely associated with the show.

As expected, given the success of the series, fans are campaigning to urge CBS to rethink its cancellation announcement.

A Change.org petition has been set up, and it has already eclipsed 11,000 signatures and climbing.

The group has also trended on Twitter in multiple countries with the #SaveMacGyver hashtag, which generated approximately 50,000 tweets in our first 48 hours. (The hashtag now has around 116,000 tweets.)

The group also sent around 184,000 paperclips to CBS Studios in Los Angeles and several thousand to Kelly Kahl’s office in New York City, both in 48 hours.

“All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica, the writers and the entire crew,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, in a statement to Deadline when the plug was pulled last week.

“The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own."

"We’re gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves.”

In the aftermath, Lucas Till took to social media to pay tribute to the series.

“Where to begin? The past five years have been what I will look on later as THE most formative years of my life,” Till wrote.

“Lots of tough, lots of love. I made life long friends, actually no, family. I learned to push myself to new limits, breaking through and through and through."

He continued, "Was nervous to take up the mantle of an icon and you guys allowed me into your homes and accepted me. I’m like the Roger Moore of MacGyvers now thanks to your support. Lol.”

“But this is also a love letter to my cast and crew, to those who have been with us since day 1 or day 1000, through those oppressive summer days in the Georgia heat, where the humidity envelopes you like a warm sweater to the below freezing winter days where the worst part about it is that no one believes you when you say it gets cold in Georgia," he added.

"Lol. Through all the people who said we wouldn’t make it past the first 13, through all the tough times you guys always somehow brought so much joy into my life, helped me grow exponentially and you’ve shown me what it means to be a real cinema team."

"This format just doesn’t do enough justice for all that I want to say, so maybe this is the first of many blubbering messages, but thank you, my new family, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. All of you.”

