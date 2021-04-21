Did Tom Bergeron Just Tease Dancing With the Stars Return?

Dancing With the Stars might be bringing back one of its most popular stars.

Rumors started swirling when Tom Bergeron shared a clip of Al Pacino‘s Michael Corleone from The Godfather: Part III, when he says, “Just when I thought I was out… they pull me back in.”

Bergeron’s clip was accompanied by the caption, “Stay tuned…”

As fans questioned whether this meant his return to the iconic ABC reality series was a done deal, he shared a video on Instagram in which he said that the response to his potential return has been "very flattering" and "heartwarming."

While he admitted the tweet was cryptic, he did offer the following:

"Thank you for that and I promise I will let you know what I'm really talking about by next week at the latest, alright? So, a little bit of patience. I think it'll be worth it. We'll see. Thanks again."

Bergeron could have said in the video that it is not related to Dancing With the Stars, but not saying it keeps hope alive for fans.

It's also possible that this is an entirely new project, and with fans intrigued, it will get an even bigger awareness when the project is announced.

Bergeron shocked fans everywhere when he revealed in July 2020 that he had been let go from the series.

"Just informed Dancing With the Stars will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made," he tweeted at the time.

Co-host Erin Andrews was also let go at the same time, and Tyra Banks was hired as the sole host of Dancing With the Stars Season 29.

While there was a mixed response to the shake-up, the ratings were up considerably. As for what led to the change, EP Andrew Linares said producers wanted to revamp the format.

"I think changing the host was all about evolution, it was about making the show feel fresh, making it feel new [and] kind of make it reach out — maybe to a new audience as well as the audience that’s been there for years," he explained, according to US Weekly.

"I think it’s taken it to a new pace, in terms of moving faster and just feeling different. I think there’s a real danger when a show’s been on for a long time that the audience almost gets bored of the rhythm," he said of the changes.

"It doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with it. It just sort of gets a little boring — the rhythm of it. So, I think it’s changed the rhythm of the show in a really exciting way."

Bergeron, for his part, has been open about closing the book on DWTS since, regularly saying he does not see himself returning.

With the series celebrating its 30th season later this year, it would make sense to have a celebratory event that brings back multiple cast members.

Alas, time will tell.

What do you think of the potential return?

Would you be on board?

Hit the comments below.

DWTS is set to return in the fall.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.