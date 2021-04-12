Elite Season 4 Gets Netflix Premiere Date: First Look!

Netflix has (finally!) announced when Elite fans can check back into Las Encinas.

The long-delayed fourth season of the private-school drama will land on the streaming service Friday, June 18.

An episode order has not been revealed, but it is expected to be in line with the previous three seasons, which spanned eight episodes apiece.

The premiere date means fans will have been waiting 15 months between seasons, but the long delay is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elite Season 4 production was forced to shut down, but it resumed a few months ago, and with work on the season has now been completed, production on Elite Season 5 has already commenced.

Yes, fans have a lot of Elite to look forward to, but this won't be the same Elite we know and love.

Andrés Velencoso (Velvet Colección, Edha), Manu Rios (El Chiringuito de Pepe), Carla Díaz (El Príncipe), Martina Cariddi (Mientras dure la guerra), Pol Granch, and Diego Martín (Velvet, Familia) are all new cast members for the fourth season.

Their characters will cross paths with Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Ander (Arón Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso), Rebeca (Claudia Salas), and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós).

Álvaro Rico exited as Leopoldo "Polo" Benavent Villada after the events of Season 3, which followed killing that resulted in his character being, well, dead.

Mina El Hammani played Nadia Shanaa in the first three seasons, but her character exited alongside Danna Paola as Lucrecia "Lu" Montesinos Hendrich to attend university in New York at the close of Season 3.

Ester Expósito, unfortunately, will also not be back as Carla Rosón Caleruega. She quit town in the season three finale, leaving Samuel heartbroken.

Finally, Jorge López previously revealed that he didn't think he would be playing Valerio Montesinos Rojas during the fourth season, and he's nowhere to be seen in any of the news about the fourth season.

Elite Season 5 will welcome Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere (Cable Girls) and Brazilian actor André Lamoglia (Juacas) into the mix.

What are your thoughts on the premiere date?

Hit the comments below.

Watch the Season 4 Teaser:

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.