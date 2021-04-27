Fantasy Island Reboot Casts Roselyn Sanchez, Sets August Premiere at FOX

FOX's Fantasy Island reboot has locked in another star!

Roselyn Sanchez (Devious Maids, Grand Hotel) has checked in, where she stars as Elena Roarke, a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke.

"Elena set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy," reads the character description.

"Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, Elena’s calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed as steward of this mysterious island. "

The all-new version of the classic show from Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios, and FOX Entertainment will premiere Tuesday, Aug. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Production is already underway on location in Puerto Rico for the aforementioned summer premiere.

Sanchez joins the already announced Kiara Barnes (The Bold and the Beautiful) as Ruby Okoro," a young woman with an old soul who arrives on Fantasy Island with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life there."

John Gabriel Rodriquez (Miranda’s Rights, Rosewood) is also attached as pilot Javiar, who also is the head of island transportation and a jack of all trades.

A modern drama series, Fantasy Island takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected.

Delving into the “what if” questions -- both big and small -- that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.

Executive-produced by Liz Craft and Sarah Fain (The 100, The Shield, Lie to Me), Fantasy Island will be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios, and FOX Entertainment.

Sanchez is well-known for her roles on primetime soaps Devious Maids and Grand Hotel.

The series joins an unscripted-heavy summer slate at FOX.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.