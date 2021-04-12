Fear the Walking Dead's Latest Victim Reacts Midseason Premiere's Shocking Twist

Characters come and go in the universe of The Walking Dead.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 8 threw fans for a loop when it took out another fan-favorite character.

Garrett Dillahunt's John Dorie is the latest victim on the AMC spinoff, and it was a difficult watch for fans.

The episode found the character trying to kill himself multiple times, only for Dakota to reveal her true colors, giving him a purpose to live.

Unfortunately, Dakota's past coming to light is not something she wanted, so she turned a gun on him, sending him plunging into the depths of a lake.

There was some hope when he emerged from the water and managed to get to the shore to meet with his wife, June.

In a truly tragic turn of events, he was a walker by the time he got there, and June had to put him down for good.

Dillahunt spoke out to Entertainment Weekly shortly after the episode aired, revealing that John's death had actually been in the works since Fear the Walking Dead Season 5.

When asked about whether he wanted to leave move on from the show, or if it was a creative decision, Dillahunt said the following:

"Well, I don't think it's a secret or anything. It's a little bit of both of those things. I loved my time on this show and will always cherish it."

The actor added, "I get a little antsy after a while, and I'm not a kid anymore, and I have some things I wanted to do. And I'm just fortunate it worked out."

Thanks to the pandemic, the episode was a few days from completion, meaning that Dillahunt and everyone associated with the show had to keep the death under wraps for longer than planned due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

"We'd filmed most of 608 pre-pandemic. It was the episode we were shooting when we were shut down. We were just two days short of finishing it," Dillahunt said of the development.

"And what we owed was that portion, the crawling out of the river and June lovingly putting John out of his misery, and preserving her memory of him. So we shot that in October, I think," he added to the outlet.

"Somewhere around there, late fall, after they opened things up a little bit. So it's been more than a year that we've had to sit on this secret."

"So I'm going to be quite relieved when the thing airs, and then I can move on, and everyone else can move on too, and enjoy the back half of season 6 and onward with this great cast and group of people."

The series continues Sunday at 9/8c with Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 9.

What did you think of the death?

Hit the comments below.

