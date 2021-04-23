Gangs of London Exclusive Clip: Will Sean Get His Wish?

Sean is out for revenge on the fourth episode of AMC's thrilling Gangs of London.

In an exclusive clip at Sunday's all-new episode, we see Sean turning a gun on a pivotal character.

It's a wild scene and one that solidifies the fact that the series is not holding back.

We've already had a string of wild developments in the first three episodes, and it's only going to get crazier as we venture into the back half of the season.

Gangs of London tells the story of a city being torn apart by the turbulent power struggles of the international gangs that control it and the sudden power vacuum that's created when THE HEAD of London's most powerful crime family is assassinated.

The series stars an ensemble cast that includes Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Pure, Black Mirror), Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (Humans), Colm Meaney (Star Trek, Hell on Wheels, Layer Cake), Lucian Msamati (His Dark Materials, Black Earth Rising, Kiri), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones, Suits) Paapa Essiedu (Press, Kiri), and Pippa Bennett-Warner (MatherFatherSon, Harlots, Sick Note).

For 20 years, Finn Wallace (Meaney) was the most powerful criminal in London.

Billions of pounds flowed through his organization each year.

With him and dead and nobody in the loop about who took the hit, it's up to the impulsive Sean Wallace (Cole), with the help of the Dumani family headed by Ed Dumani (Msamati), to take his father's place.

If the situation wasn't already dangerous enough, Sean's assumption of power causes ripples in the world of international crime.

Perhaps THE ONE man who might be able to help him and be his ally is Elliot Finch (Dìrísù), who, up until now, has been one of life's losers, a lowlife chancer with a mysterious interest in the Wallace family.

But as the wind of fate blows, Elliot finds himself transported to the inner workings of the largest criminal organization in London. It doesn't end with the Wallaces though, there are shadowy higher powers at play.

If you have yet to watch this series, you're missing out. All episodes are already available on AMC+, and it continues its linear run on AMC Sundays at 10/9c.

Have a look at the clip below and hit the comments

